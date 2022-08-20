The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 29,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

