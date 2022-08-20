The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.