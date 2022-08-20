The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

