The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,012,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Williams Companies worth $134,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

