Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$405.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THR. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE THR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.92. 189,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,629. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $633.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $57,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,793.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,545.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

