Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $294.58 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00103753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008426 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

