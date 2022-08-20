Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Angela Ferguson Sells 2,000 Shares

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 1,274,651 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after buying an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $5,918,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

