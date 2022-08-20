ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of TDUP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ThredUp by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ThredUp by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

