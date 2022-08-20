Tokamak Network 1-Day Volume Tops $1.43 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $1.43 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokamak Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008971 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tokamak Network has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003700 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00126269 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00032427 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00101274 BTC.
Tokamak Network Coin Profile
Tokamak Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network.
Buying and Selling Tokamak Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using US dollars.
