Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $0.0160

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001760 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

