TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.34 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $17,371.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
