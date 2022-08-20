TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.34 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $17,371.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

