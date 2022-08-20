Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $9.15 or 0.00043536 BTC on exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $16.31 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

