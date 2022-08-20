Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$97.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Kaufman Brothers dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$100.94.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$87.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.32. The company has a market cap of C$157.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.