Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 19,009 shares traded.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
