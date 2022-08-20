Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.02

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as high as $13.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 19,009 shares traded.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 306,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.