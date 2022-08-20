Total Crypto Market Cap Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $157,031.00 (TCAP)

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Total Crypto Market Cap Token has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Total Crypto Market Cap Token coin can now be purchased for about $124.18 or 0.00581983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $157,031.00 worth of Total Crypto Market Cap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00127391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099503 BTC.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Coin Profile

TCAP is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s total supply is 16,207 coins. The Reddit community for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Total Crypto Market Cap Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TCAP gives holders real-time price exposure to the total cryptocurrency market cap. It's a new, 250% fully backed, fully collateralized asset that’s both audited and accurately representative of the entire cryptocurrency complex by total market capitalization. “

