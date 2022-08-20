Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 67,210 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 311.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,210 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,048. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

