Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,730 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 2,878,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

