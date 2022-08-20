Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.44. 3,423,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,734. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

