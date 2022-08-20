Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.04. 492,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83.

