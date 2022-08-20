Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. The stock had a trading volume of 224,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,605. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.