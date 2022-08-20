Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,587 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $49.65. 2,451,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,515,500. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

