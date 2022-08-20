Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IPO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,826. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $70.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating).

