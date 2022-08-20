Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 5.84% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of WFH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 4,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

