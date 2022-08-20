Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.84% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NJUL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. 12,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,665. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $48.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.07.

