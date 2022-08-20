Treecle (TRCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $91,501.00

Treecle (TRCL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Treecle has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Treecle coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treecle has a market cap of $1.87 million and $91,501.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003738 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00127391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099503 BTC.

About Treecle

Treecle is a coin. Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official website is www.treecle.io. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

