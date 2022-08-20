Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,540 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

