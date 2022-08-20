TrueFi Trading Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $35.18 million and $3.69 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

