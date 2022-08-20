Truepoint Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,826,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,398 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67.

