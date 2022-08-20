Truepoint Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 492.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,593 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,899 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 212,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,990,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $51.90. 129,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $67.91.

