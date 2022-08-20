Truepoint Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $357,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.79. 2,554,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

