Truepoint Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.9% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $124,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.56. 838,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,730. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

