Truepoint Inc. Invests $116,000 in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.07% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LYTS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.58. 76,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,741. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

Recommended Stories

