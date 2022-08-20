Truepoint Inc. Sells 355 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 6,426,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,837. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

