Truepoint Inc. Sells 46,662 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,123.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.52. 2,788,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

