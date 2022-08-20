Truepoint Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,088,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. 10,237,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.