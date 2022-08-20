Trumpcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

