TrustFi Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,957.00 (TFI)

TrustFi Network (TFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. TrustFi Network has a market capitalization of $180,159.84 and approximately $16,957.00 worth of TrustFi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustFi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustFi Network has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TrustFi Network
TrustFi Network’s official Twitter account is @trustfiorg.
TrustFi Network Coin Trading
