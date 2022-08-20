U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,197,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.