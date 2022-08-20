Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $42,522.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00777489 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection
