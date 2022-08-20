Unicly Genesis Collection One Day Volume Reaches $69.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $28,144.21 and approximately $69.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00778247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.