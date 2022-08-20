Unicly Genesis Collection One Day Volume Reaches $69.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $28,144.21 and approximately $69.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00778247 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.
