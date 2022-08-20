UniDex (UNIDX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.97 Million

UniDex (UNIDX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. One UniDex coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniDex has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. UniDex has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $34,787.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UniDex

UniDex was first traded on October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, "UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner. "

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

