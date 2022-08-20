UniLend Market Capitalization Tops $5.73 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $1.03 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00127098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076827 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

