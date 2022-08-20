Unistake Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 20th. Unistake has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $10,253.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,325,890 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

