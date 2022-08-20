Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.03 or 0.00033027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.24 billion and approximately $148.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,576,799 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars.
