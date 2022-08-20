United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.