Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $53.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

