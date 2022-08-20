Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $53.07.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
