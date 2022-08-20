UniWorld Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, UniWorld has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. UniWorld has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $89,001.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00775004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniWorld Coin Profile
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.
UniWorld Coin Trading
