UpToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33.00 (UP)

UpToken (UP) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. UpToken has a total market cap of $37,432.03 and $33.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UpToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UpToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,138.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003742 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033445 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078422 BTC.

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken.

Buying and Selling UpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.