US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at US Foods

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

