USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.39

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.39 and traded as high as $31.30. USA Truck shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 44,611 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
USA Truck Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08.
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.
