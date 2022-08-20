USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.39

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.39 and traded as high as $31.30. USA Truck shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 44,611 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

USA Truck Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USA Truck Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 627,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 13.2% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 595,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

